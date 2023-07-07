Stretch of Vista Chino reopens after early morning collision in Palm Springs

Police were on the scene of a two-car rollover wreck on Vista Chino at Sunrise Way.

Photo courtesy: David Schreiner

Initial details were sparse, but a KESQ News Channel 3 viewer video showed two badly-damaged cars.

Google Maps also showed that Vista Chino was closed in its westbound lanes between Sunrise Way and N. Cerritos Road.

The roadway appeared to reopen to traffic after 6:15 a.m.

Police gave no immediate details on any possible injuries or a cause of the wreck.

