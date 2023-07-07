Skip to Content
Breaking News

Stretch of Vista Chino reopens after early morning collision in Palm Springs

By
Published 6:55 AM

Police were on the scene of a two-car rollover wreck on Vista Chino at Sunrise Way. 

Photo courtesy: David Schreiner

Initial details were sparse, but a KESQ News Channel 3 viewer video showed two badly-damaged cars.

Google Maps also showed that Vista Chino was closed in its westbound lanes between Sunrise Way and N. Cerritos Road.

The roadway appeared to reopen to traffic after 6:15 a.m.

Police gave no immediate details on any possible injuries or a cause of the wreck. 

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content