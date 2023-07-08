Homicide investigation underway in Indio after overnight shooting

One person is dead and 3 others are wounded from an early Saturday morning shooting in Indio. According to Indio Police they got a call just after Midnight of a shooting incident on the 41-900 block of Napoli Street.

Indio Police Spokesman Ben Guitron confirmed to News Channel 3 that once officers arrived on scene they found four gunshot victims. One of the male victims died on scene, another female juvenile was shot in the leg area and is being treated at a local hospital. Guitron added that the other 2 juvenile victims suffered non-life threatening wounds.

Indio Homicide Detectives are on scene investigating the shooting. No word on the suspects involved at this time. Indio Police is asking anyone who may have seen anything to call the Indio Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.