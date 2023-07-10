Palm Springs International Airport launches new website with useful travel features

The Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) debuted its new website, flypsp.com, full of accessible information including flight status details, food and shopping options, and access to transportation information, all approved by the Palm Springs City Council this spring.

One of the most requested features is an online TSA checkpoint with a wait-time monitor plus status updates on parking lot availability.

“Our website is the digital welcome mat for our travelers and residents, and we are proud to offer an improved online experience,” said Harry Barrett, Jr., Executive Director of PSP.

Minority and woman-owned business, Aviatrix Communications, developed the site and specializes in airport websites. Along with the website, the firm created a new logo with new colors, fonts, and design features.

For those involved in the airport's business projects, the site will include information regarding ongoing projects, operations data, including an online lost-and-found tool with a booking engine for flights, hotels, and car rentals. This is all optimized for any device and is compliant with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 federal standards.

“Flypsp.com is customer-focused, beautiful, and easy to navigate—just like the airport itself," states Barrett, Jr.