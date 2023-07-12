Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department upgrading equipment to help combat fires

Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department is making a change to its equipment that will help first responders combat flames.

Valley first responders had the chance to test out a new combat hose at the Roy Wilson Training Center.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief, Tim Voigt says the department has used the old model for about two decades.

"It just doesn't hold up well during firefighting operations," says Chief Voigt.

The new one in comparison, "Is much more stiff, the sidewall strength comparatively is superior to it," adds Chief Voigt.

The new upgrade is coming to all valley cities that contract through Riverside County's Fire Department.

"The county invested just shy of over a million dollars to outfit 100 pieces of equipment," says Chief Voigt.

The new high combat hose will help first responders be more efficient on fire scenes, especially during the busy Summer months.

"They could push this hose up higher, and it doesn't bend over," says Chief Voigt.

One of the biggest changes in the new model deals with pressure.

"Because our new hose is stronger, it allows us to pump it out a lower pressure, because it's lower pressure, it's easier to control," says Cal Fire paramedic, James Walund.

Walund has helped test out the new equipment over the past two years at Fire Station 66 in Beaumont.

"It felt like a garden hose," adds Wadlund.

Other features include better cut and fire resistance along with less nozzle kickback.

"Being able to manage this hose line better at lower nozzle reaction force on those firefighters. It reduces the fatigue, especially right now in the environment in the desert, right?" says Chief Voigt.

Less fatigue, meaning better assistance for the community.

"We've had a few instances now where we've been inside a structure fire, we've been in there for 30 to 40 minutes. We're getting tired, and we're getting weak, but it's still easy for us to manage our hose and use it," says Wadlund.

The new upgrade helping first responders and those they serve.

"We're able to get water down at a fire quicker than we ever were before," says Wadlund.