Man who assaulted ex-girlfriend, threw bottles at deputies pleads guilty

A 33-year-old man who assaulted his ex-girlfriend and threw beer bottles at deputies in Coachella pleaded guilty to felony charges today.

Estevan Ivan Chavez Jaimes pleaded guilty to one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, and resisting or deterring an officer, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of willful child cruelty.

He's set to be sentenced Tuesday morning.

Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff's Station responded at around 1 a.m. Nov. 13, 2022, to a domestic violence disturbance at a residence in the 48000 block of Playa Del Amor Street, according to Sgt. Matthew Allert of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Chavez, who had physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, "was extremely intoxicated and became physically assaultive, and began to throw full beer bottles at the deputies on scene," Allert wrote in a statement. "Deputies were able to subdue Chavez and he was arrested."

His ex-girlfriend mentioned pain on her face, but refused medical treatment, Allert said. Chavez sustained minor injuries.

He was arrested and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he was being held on $50,000 bail.