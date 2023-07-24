Skip to Content
News

Barbie fever hits Palm Springs

KESQ
By
Published 1:51 AM

The pink. The Barbie. The fantasy. 

The film Barbie broke box office records by grossing $155 million on its opening weekend: making it the largest movie debut of the year. 

Barbie is an icon, and for some - a role model.

According to Architectural Digest – the Barbie production crew took inspiration from Palm Springs mid-century modernism including Richard Neutra’s 1964 Kaufmann House.

It’s safe to say Palm Springs has captured the heart of the beloved Barbie and vice versa. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content