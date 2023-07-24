Barbie fever hits Palm Springs

The pink. The Barbie. The fantasy.

The film Barbie broke box office records by grossing $155 million on its opening weekend: making it the largest movie debut of the year.

Barbie is an icon, and for some - a role model.

According to Architectural Digest – the Barbie production crew took inspiration from Palm Springs mid-century modernism including Richard Neutra’s 1964 Kaufmann House.

It’s safe to say Palm Springs has captured the heart of the beloved Barbie and vice versa.