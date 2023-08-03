A dancer is fatally stabbed after a confrontation in New York, prompting a tribute from Beyoncé

NEW YORK (AP) — The fatal stabbing of a gay man after a confrontation between a group of friends who were dancing to a Beyoncé song and a group of young men who apparently took offense has outraged New York City’s LGBTQ community and spurred Beyoncé herself to post a tribute. No arrests have been made in Saturday’s stabbing of O’Shae Sibley at a Brooklyn gas station. Police have released little information. A friend of Sibley’s who was there said he died “because he stood up for his friends.” A witness says the young men harassed Sibley’s group because their behavior offended them.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.