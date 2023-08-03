Families displaced by DHS mobile home park fire asked to pay $10,000 for debris clean up

Although families displaced by a destructive fire two weeks ago in Desert Hot Springs have a place to stay for now, they say they are filled with concern.

The fire at the County Squire Mobile Home Park on July 18 damaged 14 homes and 12 vehicles, leaving 100 residents evacuated.

On Thursday, families told News Channel 3/Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta that they were sent a letter by the owners of the mobile home park demanding $10,000 by August 14 to be able to clean up the burned debris or they'll have to do it themselves.

Affected residents say it's another challenge being added to their plate given they are also looking for new homes.

"We're very frustrated because we've been left in the streets. We've been left on the street, nothing left. If I haven't been able to find a home because I have no money, how am I supposed to pay for this?" said Martin Verduzco, a resident who lost his home due to the fire.

The letter states if residents fail to clean up or pay they, could face a lawsuit.

We reached out to Country Squire Mobile Home Park but they didn’t want to comment on the situation.

Officials with Riverside County and the city of Desert Hot Springs say they’re working together to see how they can assist the residents with the debris cleanup.

