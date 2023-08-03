Mutinous soldiers in Niger sever military ties with France while president says he’s a hostage

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s military junta says it is severing military agreements with France, its former colonial ruler. It’s also firing some of the previous government’s key ambassadors and warning citizens of the West African nation to watch for foreign armies and spies. The announcement deepens the post-coup isolation for what had been the United States’ and allies’ last major security partner in the Sahel. Various Islamic extremist groups have turned the region into the global center of terrorism. Two days remain before a deadline set by the West African regional bloc to release and reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible force. Bazoum says he’s a “hostage.”

