Okinawa warned of high winds and rain this weekend as Typhoon Khanun makes its U-turn east

TOKYO (AP) — Residents of Japan’s southwestern islands are bracing for high winds and rain from Typhoon Khanun. The storm had been nearly stationary but made a U-turn and is heading back east on Friday. The forecasted change of direction will bring Khanun across Okinawa and nearby islands that were lashed by its winds and rain earlier this week. Khanun had sustained winds of 78 mph (126 kph) Friday morning. The Japan Meteorological Agency said nearly six inches of rain could fall in the Okinawa region by Saturday and 11 inches in another island group further east. Khanun had been stronger, with 111 mph (179 kph) winds, when it crossed the islands Tuesday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.