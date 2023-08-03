Zimbabwe’s opposition leader tells AP intimidation is forcing voters to choose ruling party or death

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of violating the law and tearing apart independent institutions to cling to power. Nelson Chamisa also gave warning in an interview with The Associated Press that any evidence of tampering by Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU-PF party in this month’s elections could lead to “total disaster” for an already beleaguered nation. Zimbabwe has a history of violent and disputed votes. Chamisa will challenge Mnangagwa in the Aug. 23 presidential election. Chamisa has claimed widespread intimidation against his opposition party and said some voters were making their decisions under the threat of violence and having to choose “death or ZANU-PF.”

