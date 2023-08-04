High school football preview: Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles
Desert Hot Springs comes into the 2023 season with a new head coach, a new attitude and hopefully new results.
Expect the Golden Eagles to be different this year - this squad is ready to soar above expectations.
2022 RECORD
2-8 overall, 2-5 DVL
2023 SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|Friday, 8/18
|at Calipatria
|Friday, 8/25
|vs Jurupa Valley
|Friday, 9/1
|vs Perris
|Thursday, 9/14
|at Indio
|Friday, 9/22
|at Coachella Valley
|Friday, 9/29
|at Yucca Valley
|Thursday, 10/5
|vs Banning
|Friday, 10/13
|vs Desert Mirage
|Friday, 10/20
|at 29 Palms
|Friday, 10/27
|vs Cathedral City
For most of our area teams, the upcoming season starts Friday, August 18th.
