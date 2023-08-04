High school football preview: Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles

Desert Hot Springs comes into the 2023 season with a new head coach, a new attitude and hopefully new results.

Expect the Golden Eagles to be different this year - this squad is ready to soar above expectations.

2022 RECORD

2-8 overall, 2-5 DVL

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT Friday, 8/18 at Calipatria Friday, 8/25 vs Jurupa Valley Friday, 9/1 vs Perris Thursday, 9/14 at Indio Friday, 9/22 at Coachella Valley Friday, 9/29 at Yucca Valley Thursday, 10/5 vs Banning Friday, 10/13 vs Desert Mirage Friday, 10/20 at 29 Palms Friday, 10/27 vs Cathedral City

