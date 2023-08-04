Skip to Content
High school football preview: Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles

Desert Hot Springs comes into the 2023 season with a new head coach, a new attitude and hopefully new results.

Expect the Golden Eagles to be different this year - this squad is ready to soar above expectations.

2022 RECORD

2-8 overall, 2-5 DVL

2023 SCHEDULE

DATEOPPONENT
Friday, 8/18at Calipatria
Friday, 8/25vs Jurupa Valley
Friday, 9/1vs Perris
Thursday, 9/14at Indio
Friday, 9/22at Coachella Valley
Friday, 9/29at Yucca Valley
Thursday, 10/5vs Banning
Friday, 10/13vs Desert Mirage
Friday, 10/20at 29 Palms
Friday, 10/27vs Cathedral City

For most of our area teams, the upcoming season starts Friday, August 18th.

Be sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo every Friday night during the season for highlights, scores, interviews and more.

KESQ News Channel 3 is your home for complete coverage of high school football.

