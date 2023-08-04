Historic Pioneertown faces uncertain future as residents battle commercial rezoning

Once a bustling film set for iconic Western movies as early as the 1940s, Pioneertown now stands as a treasured part of high desert history and a significant tourist attraction. But the charm of this historic gem are under threat as a grassroots group passionately works to protect its unique character.

Ben Loescher, the leader behind the preservation efforts, has successfully gathered more than 2,300 signatures opposing San Bernardino County's plan to rezone Pioneertown's Mane Street for commercial development. The proposed rezoning could pave the way for generic commercial establishments like gas stations, RV sales, and chain stores that, according to Loescher, "would radically change the nature of this place."

The community, deeply attached to Pioneertown's nostalgic appeal, has devised a counterplan called the Mane Street Historic Overlay. If adopted by the county, this plan would ensure the protection of Pioneertown's historic buildings and preserve its rustic dirt roads while also permitting limited and appropriate growth.

"I think what draws people to this area is they're seeing a segment of America that they have never experienced. I mean, it's truly magical here," said Kerrie Aley, one of the thousands supporting the preservation effort.

The group's hard work and strong consensus within the community have not gone unnoticed by county officials. However, uncertainty looms over the outcome. "Nothing is certain. Our fingers are crossed. But we're waiting for the county to tell us that they're going to deliver on their promises," Loescher said.