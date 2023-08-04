Indiana man formally charged after weekend block party kills 1, wounds 17

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A Muncie man has been formally charged with two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a weekend shooting that left one person dead and 17 others wounded in the central Indiana city. Thirty-six-year-old John L. Vance Jr. was also charged Friday in Delaware Circuit Court with criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman acknowledged the charges do not specifically refer to the shooting death of 30-year-old Joseph E. Bonner III. But he said the “investigation is far from over.” The shooting early Sunday unfolded at a block party attended by hundreds of revelers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.