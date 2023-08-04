Officials urge people in Slovenia to stay home after torrential rain and flash kill at least 3

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Heavy rains have caused flash floods and landslides in parts of Slovenia, killing at least three people. The deluge that started late Thursday and continued overnight blocked roads and bridges, surged into buildings and forced evacuations. Slovenia’s environmental agency raised the weather alert to the highest level after a month’s amount of rain fell within 24 hours in northern, northwestern and central parts of the small European country. Rain continued to fall on Friday, and authorities warned of possible floods in more areas because of swiftly swelling rivers. Several severe storms also hit the Alpine nation earlier in the summer.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.