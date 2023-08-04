Skip to Content
Ohio K-9 officer is charged with murder in the death of a 20-year-old Black man shot in his bed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Columbus K-9 officer has been indicted on murder charges in the death of a 20-year-old Black man who was lying on his bed when he was shot by police trying to serve a warrant. Former officer Ricky Anderson was charged Friday in the August 2022 death of Donovan Lewis. A lawyer for the victim’s family says the family is relieved but questions why it has taken nearly a year to bring charges. Mark C. Collins is Anderson’s lawyer. Collins says the grand jury is controlled by a special prosecutor and does not have the full picture of the facts.

