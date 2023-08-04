Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — Republican anger over the U.S. Justice Department’s indictment of former President Donald Trump was on stark display at a special election debate on Friday in suburban Salt Lake City. Two of the three Republicans vying to succeed resigning U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart agreed with audience members outraged by legal efforts against the Trump stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Though Utah is one of the few states in which a campaign is underway in 2023, such questions could prove to be a harbinger for candidates running up and down the Republican ticket next year.

