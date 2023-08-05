A Florida shooting puts 2 officers in the hospital; the suspect is later killed in hotel shootout

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop, and the suspect was fatally shot by SWAT team members several hours later. The suspect was killed early Saturday after he barricaded himself in a hotel in Orlando’s tourist district in the culmination of a manhunt involving dozens of law enforcement officers. The Orlando Police Department officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide and were shot by the suspect in the car. The officers were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials say they are expected to fully recover.

