Members from the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio hosted a backpack giveaway Saturday.

Organizers expect to giveaway more than 25,000 backpacks to kids in need.

The event is expected to wrap up by 11 a.m. at the center off Van Buren Street.

Families were able to drive up to the center to get their backpacks with the kids.

We'll have highlight from the event tonight at 6 p.m.