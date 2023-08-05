Earthquake in eastern China knocks down houses and injures at least 10, but no deaths reported

BEIJING (AP) — An earthquake in eastern China before dawn has knocked down houses and injured at least 10 people, state media report, but no deaths have been reported. The China Earthquake Networks Center says the magnitude 5.5 quake struck near the city of Dezhou, about 300 kilometers south of Beijing, the Chinese capital, at 2:33 a.m. The U.S. Geological Survey put the tremor’s strength at magnitude 5.4. Government broadcaster China Central Television and other news outlets say 74 houses collapsed and 10 people were injured, but no deaths have been reported. The official China News Service says train lines are being inspected for possible damage. CCTV says gas service has been shut off in some areas due to damage to pipes.

