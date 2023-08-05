Hot buses in our summertime desert heat: Is your child’s school bus air-conditioned? 

Students are returning to classrooms around the Coachella Valley this month as our summertime desert temperatures remain well-embedded in the triple digits.

For parents with children who ride school buses to and from school each day, concerns about hot buses have long been a reality. Will their student be on a cool and comfortable bus as they ride out of sight, or will they be on a hot bus?

"When we were kids, we got through it," said Kurt Jandt of the Desert Sands Unified School District who rode the same district's buses as a child. "When you are riding or driving them, it's it's pretty exhausting by the end of the day," Jandt added.

“And I remember because I rode them when I was a kid," Jandt said, "We rode the buses with no AC. So it was tough.”

In 2017, News Channel 3 looked into hot school buses and safety concerns for the students and drivers in them.

At the time, Desert Sands only had AC systems in the district’s special needs buses.

Parents were concerned, one saying she greeted her daughter after school, at the bus, saying her skin was, "beet red." “Her shirt was soaked in sweat," the mother Kirsten said adding, "The back of her shorts were soaked in sweat, and she was just pink. I asked her if the bus was cool, and she said 'no.'”

At the time, a district spokeswoman said they understood parent concerns and were working to get new buses with air conditioning while also taking other steps.

"We try to park the buses in shady areas whenever possible," said spokeswoman Mary Perry in 2017 adding, "We always have the windows down during the transportation of the students so there is some air flow."

KESQ News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl spent his summer asking local school districts about the current status of their busing fleets when it comes to air conditioning.

He will break down the current situation and show you where students are most likely to face a hot bus or a cool ride home from school along with the high cost of retrofitting buses to air-conditioned rides.

Watch Jeff Stahl's latest special report Thursday Aug. 10 at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3 with coverage starting at 4:00 p.m.