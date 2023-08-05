Niger’s junta asks for help from Russian group Wagner as it faces military intervention threat

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — An analyst says Niger’s new military junta has asked for help from the Russian mercenary group Wagner as the deadline nears for it to release the country’s ousted president or face possible military intervention by the West African regional bloc. A journalist and researcher says the request came during a visit by one of the coup leaders to neighboring Mali, where Wagner is active. He says Wagner is considering the request. Niger’s junta faces a Sunday deadline set by the regional bloc known as ECOWAS to release and reinstate the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has described himself as a hostage.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.