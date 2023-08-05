Skip to Content
Palestinian shooting attack in downtown Tel Aviv critically injures 1

By JULIA FRANKEL
Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say a Palestinian gunman opened fire in central Tel Aviv, critically wounding one person before he was shot dead by police. The attack Saturday comes a day after a settler rampage in the West Bank left one Palestinian dead, the latest bloodshed in a spiral of violence that has gripped the region. Police announced that the gunman was from Jenin, where last month Israel launched the largest Israeli offensive in the West Bank in two decades. Israel’s rescue services identified the injured person as a 40-year-old man, and they transferred him to a hospital in serious condition. The assailant died at the hospital shortly after the attack.

