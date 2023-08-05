Palestinian shooting attack in downtown Tel Aviv kills Israeli security guard

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say a Palestinian gunman opened fire in central Tel Aviv, killing an Israeli security guard before he was shot dead by police. The attack Saturday comes a day after a settler rampage in the West Bank left one Palestinian dead, the latest bloodshed in a spiral of violence that has gripped the region. Police announced that the gunman was from Jenin, where last month Israel launched the largest Israeli offensive in the West Bank in two decades. Late Saturday, officials from Ichilov Hospital identified the Tel Aviv security guard who was killed as 42-year-old Chen Amir.

