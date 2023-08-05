The third Philippine ferry accident in over a week leaves 1 person dead and about 100 rescued

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Police in the Philippines say one person has died and more than 100 have had to be rescued after a ferry struck floating debris at sea and took on water Saturday. The accident involving the King Sto. Nino 7, which was carrying 117 people, was the third to hit the country in just over a week, officials said. All those on board were rescued except for a woman who suffered a heart attack and died during the scramble for safety. It was the third ferry accident to hit the country in just over a week. Sea accidents are common in the Philippines because of frequent storms, poorly maintained boats, overcrowding and weak enforcement of safety regulations.

