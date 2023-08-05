Tugboat sinks in Suez Canal after colliding with tanker

CAIRO (AP) — The authority that oversees Egypt’s Suez Canal says one of its tugboat has sunk in the waterway after a collision with a tanker. It did not mention whether other traffic had been affected but said the tugboat took on water after it hit a Hong-Kong flagged transport ship. In a statement, the Suez Canal Authority, which oversees the operation of the key passage, has said its teams were working to recover the tugboat after it launched an operation to save the seven-person crew.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.