Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker near Crimea in the second sea attack in a day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian drones have hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea, according to Russian officials. The strike was the second sea attack involving drones in one day, after Ukraine said its sea drones also struck a major Russian port earlier on Friday, damaging a warship and underlining the growing importance of the Black Sea as a battleground in the war. An official with Ukraine’s Security Service confirmed to The Associated Press that the service was behind the sea drone attack on the tanker. Russia’s Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport said there were no casualties among the 11 crew members of the vessel, whose engine room sustained damage in the strike in the Kerch Strait.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.