Bees and Wasps active at Palm Desert’s Cap Homme and Ralph Adams Park

Notices have gone up along the Cap Homme and Ralph Adams Park in Palm Desert.

The park also leads to the Cross Hike trailhead, where notices are also warning hikers of bees and wasps in the area.

They advise people to stay on the trail and keep their dogs on a leash.

Despite the triple digit temperatures and the warning, there were still some hikers making their way up the mountain.

Environmental expert and Cactus to Cloud Institute co-founder, Colin Barrows says the insects may be there for one of two reasons.

They may have been able to find water in the area. Barrows says honeybees especially, are in need of water this time of year.

There might also be ideal conditions in the area to create a hive.

If you're headed to the trailhead keep the following warning and temperatures in mind.

