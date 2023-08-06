Cambodia’s king appoints army chief Hun Manet as successor to his father, long-ruling Hun Sen

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s king has appointed army chief Hun Manet to succeed his father and long-ruling Prime Minister Hun Sen as the nation’s leader later this month. The royal decree signed Monday means Hun Manet will take office on Aug. 22 when the new National Assembly adopts the new cabinet. The appointment came after Cambodia’s electoral body on Saturday announced the final results of last month’s election. The vote was considered neither free nor fair because the main opposition party was barred. Hun Manet won his first seat in Parliament in the July election. The handover from his father is part of a generational shift with many scions of current officials expected to be new government ministers.

