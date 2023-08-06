Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies

Daimler Truck says its chief financial officer Jochen Goetz has died. He worked more than three decades at the Daimler Group, the German automotive giant known as the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars. Daimler Truck said he was “decisively responsible” for the spinoff in 2021 of Daimler’s truck division from the rest of the company that renamed itself Mercedes-Benz Group AG. The company’s statement said Goetz died in a “tragic incident” on Saturday but didn’t give details. He was 52. The Daimler Truck board chairman said Goetz’s death was a tremendous loss for the company, personally and professionally.

By The Associated Press

