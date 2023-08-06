German police investigate possible antisemitic motive in attack on Israeli tourist in Berlin

VIENNA (AP) — A 19-year-old Israeli tourist says he was attacked by three men in Berlin and police say they arre investigating a possible antisemitic motive. Police said their state protection office, which is responsible for investigating politically motivated crimes, was looking into the case after the tourist suffered minor injuries to one of his arms and his face Saturday night. The Israeli tourist told police he was walking on a street in the city’s Kreuzberg district together with an 18-year-old woman while speaking on his phone in Hebrew. He said a car pulled up next to them and three men got out and attacked him. The woman was unhurt. Antisemitic incidents are common in Germany.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.