India’s Modi faces a no-confidence vote over silence on ethnic violence tearing at remote Manipur

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media feeds suggest he’s been busy unveiling development projects and rubbing shoulders with foreign leaders — the powerhouse embodiment of an ascendant India shaking up the global order. That carefully crafted image is uncomfortably at odds with what’s come close to a civil war engulfing a remote northeastern state. Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party governs Manipur, and he has been largely silent on the ethnic violence there after 150 deaths and displacement of thousands. Parliament will consider a no-confidence motion against his government this week over the matter. While it’s almost certain to be defeated, its proponents want the motion to force Modi to address the Manipur crisis from the floor of Parliament.

