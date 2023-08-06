Israel kills 3 suspected Palestinian militants as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops have killed three alleged Palestinian militants in the northern West Bank. Sunday’s shooting further escalated a wave of violence in which two other people were killed over the weekend. Sunday’s shooting took place near the Jenin refugee camp — the site of a large-scale military operation last month. The offensive appears to have done little to halt a burst of violence that began in early 2022 and has gained momentum since Israel’s new hard-line government took office in December. On Friday night, a Palestinian man was killed after armed Jewish settlers entered his West Bank village. On Saturday, a Palestinian gunman killed an Israeli security guard in Tel Aviv before the attacker was killed by another guard.

