Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan goes from high office to high-security prison after sentencing

ATTOCK, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has spent the night in a high-security prison after a court handed him a three-year sentence Saturday for corruption, a development that could end his future in politics. The prison is notorious for its harsh conditions and Khan’s arrival has triggered even tighter security. In addition to armed guards in watchtowers and perimeter walls, barriers were erected and roads blocked to keep people away. Police have instructed local residents not to allow the media onto their roofs to stop photographs and videos from leaking.

By ANJUM NAVEED and RIAZAT BUTT Associated Press

