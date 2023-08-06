Prison probably isn’t the end of the political road for Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan is now an inmate at a high-security prison after being convicted of corruption and sentenced to three years. It’s the most dramatic twist yet in months of political and legal wrangling between Khan and his political rivals since he was toppled in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. Khan’s party says it will appeal. Government critics say the case against Khan is flimsy, aimed at removing the former cricket star from politics ahead of a general election meant to be held this fall. The government denies Khan is a victim of political persecution. Pakistan’s Supreme Court could overturn Khan’s conviction and sentence on appeal, which one political analyst believes is likely.

By RIAZAT BUTT and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

