Tropical Storm Eugene is moving away from Mexico’s Pacific coast and expected to weaken

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Eugene is moving away from Mexico’s Pacific coast and is expected to steadily weaken. Eugene brought rain to some parts of Baja California. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Eugene was located about 210 miles west of the Baja resort of Los Cabos. Its maximum sustained winds remained at about 70 mph Sunday and it was moving west-northwest at 20 mph. The Mexican government warns the system could cause “heavy rains” along the coast, but Eugene is expected to head out to sea and weaken further.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.