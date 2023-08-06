Tropical Storm Eugene keeps moving away from Mexico’s Pacific coast and is weakening

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Eugene is moving away from Mexico’s Pacific coast and is weakening after bringing rain to some parts of Baja California. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Eugene was centered about 325 miles west of the Baja resort of Los Cabos. Its maximum sustained winds had decreased to about 60 mph on Sunday night and it was moving west-northwest at 20 mph. The Mexican government had worried the storm could cause heavy rains along the coast, but Eugene began moving farther out to sea. Eugene is the fifth named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season and it is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Monday.

