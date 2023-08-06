Tropical storm hits Japan’s Okinawa islands again, unleashing torrential rain
By YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — A meandering storm is heading again toward southwestern Japan, prompting fresh warnings about dangerously heavy rainfall. Tropical Storm Khanun, which means jackfruit in Thai, is returning after hitting the southernmost group of islands of Okinawa several days ago. It’s now headed slowly northward, hovering over Okinawa, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Gov. Denny Tamaki warned residents to brace for torrential rains and mudslides, stressing that the storm could bring dangers that Okinawa residents have never experienced before. The same storm hit Okinawa last week, killing two people, injuring dozens of others and squelching power to tens of thousands of homes.