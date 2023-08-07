An Ohio election that revolves around abortion rights is fueled by national groups and money
By ALI SWENSON and SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Associated Press analysis of campaign finance data shows that supporters and opponents of a proposed constitutional amendment change in Ohio are largely funded by out-of-state donors, despite repeated messaging about the need to get such interests out of Ohio politics. National money, celebrities and influence are fueling much of the last-ditch campaigning and misinformation about the Tuesday ballot measure, known as Issue 1. The measure would raise the threshold to pass amendments to the Ohio Constitution from a simple majority to 60%. If voters approve Issue 1, it would make it more difficult for an abortion rights amendment on the November ballot to succeed.