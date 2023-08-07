At least 2 buildings destroyed in flooding in Alaska’s capital from glacial lake water release

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials in Alaska say at least two buildings have been destroyed and residents of others have been evacuated after flooding caused by a release of water from a glacial lake. The city of Juneau says the Mendenhall River flooded on Saturday because of a major release from Suicide Basin above Alaska’s capital city. Video posted on social media showed towering trees behind a home falling into the rushing river as water ate away at the bank. Eventually, the home collapsed into the river. River levels were falling Sunday but the city said the banks of the river remain highly unstable.

