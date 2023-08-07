Greece sends two Canadair fire fighting aircraft to help Cyprus fight a forest fire

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greece is dispatching two Canadair fire fighting aircraft after a call for assistance from fellow European Union member Cyprus to help battle a large fire that has scorched as much as 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of mountainous terrain. Jordan is already helping with three helicopters to douse the blaze in the mountains about 17 km (11 miles) north of the coastal town of Limassol. Justice Minister Anna Prokopiou-Koukkides posted on the platform known as X, formerly Twitter, that the fire is currently under control, but that strong winds are expected later in the day which could reignite the blaze.

