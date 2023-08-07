Lebanese helicopters to join Greek and Jordanian aircraft to help Cyprus fight a forest fire

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Lebanon is sending two helicopters to join Greek and Jordanian aircraft in helping European Union member Cyprus battle a large fire that has scorched as much as 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of mountainous terrain. Greece has dispatched two Canadair fire fighting planes and Jordan has sent three helicopters to douse the blaze in the mountains about 17 km (11 miles) north of the coastal town of Limassol. Justice Minister Anna Prokopiou-Koukkides posted on the platform known as X, formerly Twitter, that the fire is currently under control, but that strong winds are expected later in the day which could reignite the blaze.

