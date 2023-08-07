Migrants moved to housing barge moored in southern UK as government seeks to cut asylum-seeker costs

LONDON (AP) — A small group of asylum-seekers has been move to a housing barge moored in southern England as the government tries to cut the cost of sheltering a rising number of people arriving in the country. British news media reported Monday that the asylum-seekers were transferred to the Bibby Stockholm. The barge is a floating accommodation block that will ultimately house up to 500 men. More are expected to arrive later Monday. The barge is owned by a Swedish company. It was previously used to house oil field workers and migrants in other countries.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.