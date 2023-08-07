Multinational force fights stubborn wildfire in Cyprus, including Lebanon, Greece and Jordan

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Officials say a multinational force is helping Cyprus fight a stubborn wildfire that has scorched miles of mountainous terrain in the summer heat. Lebanon, Greece and Jordan have sent helicopters and planes to douse the blaze about 17 km (11 miles) north of the coastal town of Limassol, the foreign ministry and others said. Agriculture and Environment Minister Petros said the fire was largely contained overnight but had rekindled along several areas early Monday, forcing air and ground crews to again mobilize. Because of strong winds, fire crews would remain at the scene for as long as needed to counter any flare-ups.

