Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over water cannon incident in disputed South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government has summoned China’s ambassador to convey a strongly worded diplomatic protest over the Chinese coast guard’s use of water cannons against Philippine vessels in a confrontation in the disputed South China Sea. The tense standoff occurred Saturday near Second Thomas Shoal, which is occupied by Filipino forces but also claimed by China. It was the latest flareup in long-seething territorial conflicts in the South China Sea involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei. In Beijing, the Chinese coast guard acknowledged its ships used water cannons against the Philippine vessels, which were bringing supplies to Filipino forces at the shoal.

