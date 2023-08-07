Rebel attacks in restive northeastern Congo kill at least 21 people over the weekend, officials say

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Officials and activists say that rebel groups — including one with ties to the Islamic State group — killed at least 21 people in restive northeastern Congo over the weekend. The deputy delegate of the governor in the Central African nation’s Bwito township, said the victims in one attack were shot and killed early Sunday by members of M23, a rebel group the United Nations says has links to neighboring Rwanda. Rwanda denies the accusation. In a second attack on Saturday, a rights activist says armed rebels with ties to IS killed 10 civilians. Conflict has simmered in eastern Congo for decades as dozens of armed groups fight for control of mineral resources and some to protect their communities.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.