Sri Lanka air force plane crashes killing two trainee pilots onboard

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Officials say a Sri Lankan aircraft has crashed killing the two trainee pilots onboard, the country’s air force spokesman said. The Chinese-built PT-6 plane crashed Monday morning during a training session after taking off from the air force academy in the China Bay base which is about 260 kilometers (165 miles) east of the capital Colombo. The bodies of the two pilots were recovered, according to officials. Sri Lanka uses the PT-6 planes mainly to train new pilots. A special investigation committee has been appointed to probe the crash.

