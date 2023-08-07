Stormy weather across northern Europe idles ferries and delays flights

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Stormy weather across the Baltic Sea region is causing airport delays, suspended ferry service, minor power outages and lots of rain. Ferries linking Poland to Sweden, two German islands to mainland Germany and Norway to Denmark remained in harbor on Monday. Latvian television reported trees getting knocked over in wind gusts of up to 108 kilometers per hour (67 miles per hour). Meteorologists in Latvia also reported golf ball-sized hail in a village southwest of the capital. In Denmark, the fire department for greater Copenhagen urged people to stay away from parks and forests, saying “the combination of rain-soaked ground and storms increases the risk of trees falling.”

