New school bus routes a ‘disaster,’ Kentucky superintendent admits. Last kids got home at 10 pm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest school system has cancelled the second and third day of school after a disastrous overhaul of the transportation system that left some children on buses until almost 10 p.m. on opening day. Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio calls it a “transportation disaster” in a video posted on social media. Pollio apologized to the district’s 96,000 students along with their families, the bus drivers, and the school officials who had to stay with students for hours as they waited on buses on Wednesday. The Courier Journal reports, the disaster came after major changes to school bus routes and school start times this year that was meant to alleviate the effects of a bus driver shortage.

