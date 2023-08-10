Protester in Argentina dies of heart attack apparently suffered while being detained by police

Officials in Argentina’s capital say a left-wing political activist who was taking part in a protest days before national primary elections has died of a heart attack suffered while being detained by police. Video from the scene published on social media shows Buenos Aires police pinning the man face down on the pavement Thursday when the person filming starts yelling: “He’s purple! He’s purple! He’s going to suffer an attack. He’s purple!” The video shows police turning the unresponsive man over and doing CPR before he was taken to a hospital. City officials say the man later died.

By DANIEL POLITI and NATACHA PISARENKO Associated Press

